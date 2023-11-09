Meghna Bank signs MOU with Bangkok Hospital

Meghna Bank signs MOU with Bangkok Hospital

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Meghna Bank recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Bangkok Hospital Bangladesh Office in an official signing ceremony held at Meghna Bank's Head Office in Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka.

Under this agreement, all Meghna Bank cardholders and employees will enjoy high-end services and discounted rates on room charge, laboratory, X-ray and medicine fees, as well as selective dental treatments in Dental Clinic while undergoing treatment at Bangkok Hospital Headquarter located in Bangkok, Thailand. The MOU signifies a solid health and wellness partnership of with Thailand's renowned Bangkok Hospital that will offer high-quality healthcare services at an affordable rate to Meghna Bank stakeholders.

Sohail RK Hussain, Managing Director & CEO of Meghna Bank and Dr. Nilanjon Sen, Managing Director of Life and Health Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. The event was also attended by Mr. Kimiwa Saddat, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Corporate Banking, Md. Sadiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Treasury of Meghna Bank and Mr. Kazi Sharhan Saif, Executive Director from Life and Health Limited along with other high officials from both the organizations.

