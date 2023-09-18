Meghna Bank recognised for 'Excellence In Credit Cards' by VISA

Corporates

Press Release
18 September, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 06:51 pm

Related News

Meghna Bank recognised for 'Excellence In Credit Cards' by VISA

Press Release
18 September, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 06:51 pm
Meghna Bank recognised for &#039;Excellence In Credit Cards&#039; by VISA

Meghna Bank Limited has received the prestigious "EXCELLENCE IN CREDIT CARDS" award from VISA as associate member, a globally recognised payment technology company. 

Recently, the award ceremony took place at a 5-star hotel in Dhaka, where Sohail RK Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of Meghna Bank Limited had the privilege of accepting the award from MA Mannan, the Minister of Planning of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

"The "EXCELLENCE IN CREDIT CARDS" award is a testament to Meghna Bank's commitment to delivering innovative and reliable financial solutions to its valued customers. This recognition reaffirms the bank's dedication to excellence in the field of credit card services and its role in advancing the financial landscape in Bangladesh," read the release.

The award ceremony was attended by esteemed guests and dignitaries, including Mr. Soumya Basu, VISA's Country Head, as well as high officials from various Banks, Mobile Financial Services providers & others. The presence of these industry leaders underscored the significance of Meghna Bank's achievement and its contribution to the banking sector's growth and development.

Sohail RK Hussain, MD & CEO of Meghna Bank Limited, expressed his gratitude for this esteemed recognition, stating, "We are honored to receive the 'EXCELLENCE IN CREDIT CARDS' award from VISA. This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality financial products and services to our customers. We are dedicated to continuously improving and innovating to meet the evolving needs of our valued clients."

Meghna bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Time for BCB to introduce gender-sensitivity training: Rights activists on Sakib controversy

1h | Panorama
Dolce Interior

Cafe Dolce: Just another overpriced restaurant?

8h | Food
Photo: Collected

Mouchak’s Kolija Singara: The original sin

8h | Food
The transformation has had a positive impact on the economy of the area, with increased sales in the Khilgaon (Taltola) City Corporation Super Market. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How a food street transformed the face of Khilgaon-Taltola

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Now | TBS SPORTS
Bhairab's bustling night fish market

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

1h | TBS Stories
Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

3h | TBS SPORTS
4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

6h | TBS Stories