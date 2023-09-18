Meghna Bank recognised for 'Excellence In Credit Cards' by VISA

Meghna Bank Limited has received the prestigious "EXCELLENCE IN CREDIT CARDS" award from VISA as associate member, a globally recognised payment technology company.

Recently, the award ceremony took place at a 5-star hotel in Dhaka, where Sohail RK Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of Meghna Bank Limited had the privilege of accepting the award from MA Mannan, the Minister of Planning of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

"The "EXCELLENCE IN CREDIT CARDS" award is a testament to Meghna Bank's commitment to delivering innovative and reliable financial solutions to its valued customers. This recognition reaffirms the bank's dedication to excellence in the field of credit card services and its role in advancing the financial landscape in Bangladesh," read the release.

The award ceremony was attended by esteemed guests and dignitaries, including Mr. Soumya Basu, VISA's Country Head, as well as high officials from various Banks, Mobile Financial Services providers & others. The presence of these industry leaders underscored the significance of Meghna Bank's achievement and its contribution to the banking sector's growth and development.

Sohail RK Hussain, MD & CEO of Meghna Bank Limited, expressed his gratitude for this esteemed recognition, stating, "We are honored to receive the 'EXCELLENCE IN CREDIT CARDS' award from VISA. This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality financial products and services to our customers. We are dedicated to continuously improving and innovating to meet the evolving needs of our valued clients."