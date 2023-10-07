Meghna Bank organises daylong strategic meet on Islamic banking

Meghna Bank Islamic banking wing organised a daylong strategic meet with the stakeholders of Islamic banking on 27 September at Meghna Bank head office in Gulshan.

Kimiwa Saddat, deputy managing director, Meghna Bank graced the occasion as chief guest. Among others also present were Md Sadiqur Rahman, deputy managing director, Kazi Farhana Zabin, head of Liability & Wealth Management Division and other divisional heads.

Sajib Kumar Saha, head of Financial Administration Division, presented Islamic banking wing's performance since its inception, reads a press release.

"Meghna Bank's Islamic banking is a glaring example of how a business can attain synergy by accumulating all the efforts from different wings," said Sajib Kumar.

DMD Kimiwa Saddat said, "Our adherence to the Shariah when it comes to Islamic Banking products will be our main feature. In a span of two years our Islamic Banking Wing is a profitable venture. Our Strategies going forward shall make our brand more visible in the days to come."

