Meghna Bank organises conference on anti-money laundering  

01 February, 2024, 08:05 pm
01 February, 2024, 08:05 pm
Pho: Courtesy
Pho: Courtesy

Human Resources Division and Anti Money Laundering Division of Meghna Bank PLC jointly organised a daylong Conference  on AML & CFT at BLC Uttara on 27 January. 

Selected officials of Dhaka based branches, sub-branches, departments and units of the bank actively participated in this daylong event. Theme of the conference was "Balancing Business & Compliance". 

Mr. Khaled Hossain, Head of Operations & CAMLCO of the bank facilitated the program as key resource person while Mr.  Md. Sadiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director and Mr. Rashedul Alam, Head of Human Resources along with other senior officials of the bank graced the occasion as guests.

Money laundering

