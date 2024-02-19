Meghna Bank opens sub branch at Uttara

19 February, 2024
The Shah Mukhdum Sub Branch of Meghna Bank PLC was inaugurated on 15 February at Uttara, Dhaka. 

Kimiwa Saddat, managing director and CEO (Current Charge) of the Meghna Bank inaugurated the 'Shah Mukhdum' sub-branch as the chief guest, reads a press release.  

Mohammad Sharifur Rahman, commissioner of ward no. 51 of Dhaka North City Corporation was present as a special guest.

Md Sadiqur Rahman, deputy managing director of the bank was also present at the opening ceremony. Other Senior Executives of the bank, local elites and business personalities were also attended the programme.  
 

