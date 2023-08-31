Meghna Bank launches country's first toll-free call center

Corporates

Press Release
31 August, 2023, 04:35 am
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 04:39 am

Related News

Meghna Bank launches country's first toll-free call center

Press Release
31 August, 2023, 04:35 am
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 04:39 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Meghna Bank has marked another significant milestone in its commitment to exceptional customer service by unveiling the country's very first toll-free call centre (short code).

Meghna Bank's toll-free call centre can be reached by dialling 16735 and will operate 24/7, ensuring round-the-clock access to banking support and information. The toll-free call centre will serve as a dedicated platform for customers to address their inquiries, seek assistance, and receive information about a wide array of banking services.  

The call centre was inaugurated by Sohail RK Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of Meghna Bank Limited at the Bank's head office, Gulshan-01, Dhaka. In the Inauguration ceremony among others DMD's of Meghna Bank Kimiwa Saddat & Md. Sadiqur Rahman and the other high officials of the Bank also attended.

At the launching ceremony, Sohail R K Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of Meghna Bank expressed, "Today's launch of Bangladesh's first toll-free call center is a testament to our commitment to bringing Banking services closer to our customers. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we believe in providing them with the utmost convenience and support. This initiative aligns perfectly with our vision of becoming the Bank of choice for the people of Bangladesh."  

Meghna bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

18h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

7h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

6h | TBS Entertainment
Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

11h | TBS SPORTS
F-16, a game changer or not?

F-16, a game changer or not?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank