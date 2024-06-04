Meghna Bank kicks off 'Khatunganj Sub Branch' at Chattogram

Corporates

Press Release
04 June, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 08:50 pm

Related News

Meghna Bank kicks off 'Khatunganj Sub Branch' at Chattogram

Press Release
04 June, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 08:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Khatunganj Sub Branch of Meghna Bank PLC. was inaugurated today (1 June) at Ramjoy Mohajan Lane, khatunganj, Chattogram.

To serve as a 'partner bank from next door', the bank extends the footprint on this commercial place of Chattogram, reads a press release. 

Kimiwa Saddat, deputy managing director of the bank cut the ribbon as chief guest. other senior executives of the bank, special guests, distinguished business persons and representatives from large corporates were also present at the programme.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meghna bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

12h | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

1d | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Is Modi Losing His Majority? No Path Forward Without a Coalition!

Is Modi Losing His Majority? No Path Forward Without a Coalition!

57m | Videos
1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

2h | Videos
England face Scotland in the mission to retain the T20 World Cup

England face Scotland in the mission to retain the T20 World Cup

3h | Videos
Adani overtakes Ambani as the richest man

Adani overtakes Ambani as the richest man

4h | Videos