Meghna Bank kicks off 'Khatunganj Sub Branch' at Chattogram

Khatunganj Sub Branch of Meghna Bank PLC. was inaugurated today (1 June) at Ramjoy Mohajan Lane, khatunganj, Chattogram.

To serve as a 'partner bank from next door', the bank extends the footprint on this commercial place of Chattogram, reads a press release.

Kimiwa Saddat, deputy managing director of the bank cut the ribbon as chief guest. other senior executives of the bank, special guests, distinguished business persons and representatives from large corporates were also present at the programme.