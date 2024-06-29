Meghna Bank kicks-off 'Bhulta Branch' at Narayangonj

Corporates

Press Release
29 June, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 10:39 pm

Related News

Meghna Bank kicks-off 'Bhulta Branch' at Narayangonj

Press Release
29 June, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 10:39 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 54th Branch of Meghna Bank PLC was inaugurated on 25 June 25 at Bhulta, Narayangonj.

To serve as a 'partner bank from next door', the bank extends the footprint on this commercial place of Narayangonj, reads a press release.

Kazi Ahsan Khalil, managing director & CEO of Meghna Bank cut the ribbon as Chief Guest. Kimiwa Saddat, deputy managing director of Meghna Bank, Md Sadiqur Rahman, deputy managing director and other senior executives of the bank, special guests, distinguished business persons and representatives from large corporations were also present at the programme.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meghna bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

9h | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

1d | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

1d | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Potential Candidates if Biden Steps Down: Who Could Run?

Potential Candidates if Biden Steps Down: Who Could Run?

1h | Videos
Iran's presidential election to be held in the second round

Iran's presidential election to be held in the second round

3h | Videos
Real Madrid fulfilled the dream of their player, Joselu

Real Madrid fulfilled the dream of their player, Joselu

39m | Videos
The Lucky files: From college teacher to 'overnight' millionaire

The Lucky files: From college teacher to 'overnight' millionaire

2h | Videos