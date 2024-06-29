Meghna Bank kicks-off 'Bhulta Branch' at Narayangonj

The 54th Branch of Meghna Bank PLC was inaugurated on 25 June 25 at Bhulta, Narayangonj.

To serve as a 'partner bank from next door', the bank extends the footprint on this commercial place of Narayangonj, reads a press release.

Kazi Ahsan Khalil, managing director & CEO of Meghna Bank cut the ribbon as Chief Guest. Kimiwa Saddat, deputy managing director of Meghna Bank, Md Sadiqur Rahman, deputy managing director and other senior executives of the bank, special guests, distinguished business persons and representatives from large corporations were also present at the programme.