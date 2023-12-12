Meghna Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank to facilitate USD long term loans

12 December, 2023, 06:05 pm
Meghna Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank to facilitate USD long term loans

12 December, 2023, 06:05 pm
Meghna Bank inks deal with Bangladesh Bank to facilitate USD long term loans for it's clients under Bangladesh Bank - Long Term financing Facility (BB - LTFF) scheme

Recently, Meghna Bank has signed a PA with Cenbank to avail the BB - LTFF fund, which is especially focused for export oriented manufacturing clients. This is the phase II facility of earlier formed LTFF, which has become successful in recent years. The project was launched by IDA, WB through Cenbank of Bangladesh for supporting export customers who needs long term loan facility in USD currency. Meghna Bank's eligible clients will be able to apply for this fund from onward.

Bangladesh Bank's Deputy Governor Ms. Nurun Nahar has chaired the signing ceremony held at Head Office of Bangladesh Bank. Among other senior officials from BB and Meghna Bank, Ms. Liza Fahmida, Director, FSSSPD, Mr. Sohail R K Hussain, MD & CEO, Mr Kimiwa Saddat, DMD of Meghna Bank were also present at the ceremony.

