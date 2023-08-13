Meghna Bank ink remittance agreement with NEC Money Transfer

Meghna Bank Limited signed a remittance drawing agreement with NEC Money Transfer Ltd, UK to offer remittance services for non-resident Bangladeshis.

Under this agreement, non-resident Bangladeshis living in different countries around the world including the UK, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, Canada, South Africa, and the USA now can send their money safely and quickly to their near and dear ones in Bangladesh by a secured channel through Meghna Bank Limited.

Managing Director and CEO of Meghna Bank Limited Sohail R K Hussain and Chairman of NEC Money Transfer Ltd Ikram Farazy, inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Among others, deputy managing directors Kimiwa Saddat and Md Sadiqur Rahman, Khaled Hossain, head of Operations and Tanvir Shams head of International Division of Meghna Bank and Director of NEC Money Transfer & Chairman of Farazy Hospital Dr Anower Farazy Emon; Md Osman Goni, country manager; Rashedul Islam Talukder, business development manager of NEC Money Transfer, and corporate manager of Farazy Hospital Mojammel Haque including officials of respective institutions also attended the signing ceremony.

