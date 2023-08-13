Meghna Bank ink remittance agreement with NEC Money Transfer

Corporates

Press Release
13 August, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 05:43 pm

Related News

Meghna Bank ink remittance agreement with NEC Money Transfer

Press Release
13 August, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 05:43 pm

Meghna Bank Limited signed a remittance drawing agreement with NEC Money Transfer Ltd, UK to offer remittance services for non-resident Bangladeshis. 

Under this agreement, non-resident Bangladeshis living in different countries around the world including the UK, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, Canada, South Africa, and the USA now can send their money safely and quickly to their near and dear ones in Bangladesh by a secured channel through Meghna Bank Limited.

Managing Director and CEO of Meghna Bank Limited Sohail R K Hussain and Chairman of NEC Money Transfer Ltd Ikram Farazy, inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Among others, deputy managing directors Kimiwa Saddat and Md Sadiqur Rahman, Khaled Hossain, head of Operations and Tanvir Shams head of International Division of Meghna Bank and Director of NEC Money Transfer & Chairman of Farazy Hospital Dr Anower Farazy Emon; Md Osman Goni, country manager; Rashedul Islam Talukder, business development manager of NEC Money Transfer, and corporate manager of Farazy Hospital Mojammel Haque including officials of respective institutions also attended the signing ceremony. 
 

Meghna Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Fashion movement by Bangladeshi designer sweeps Africa

9h | Mode
One of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii&#039;s history has wiped out the historic town of Lahaina. Photo: DW

What caused Hawaii's devastating wildfires?

11h | Panorama
Arisha on 18 November 2020; Photo: Md Ashraf, her father.

Five-year-old fights for her life against rare disease. But her parents are fast running out of money

2h | Features
The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

The world will lose $4.7 trillion of revenue in the next decade to tax havens. How did we get here?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

Haque and Son’s Camera Servicing Center: More than 50 years’ old

2h | TBS Stories
Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

Last year, a phone was stolen every six minutes in London

9h | TBS World
How to start content creation?

How to start content creation?

11h | TBS Graduates
TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

TSC Club’s contributions to Dhaka University's cultural environment

11h | TBS Graduates

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free