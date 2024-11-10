Meghna Bank Honoured for Excellence in Consumer Cards

Meghna Bank Honoured for Excellence in Consumer Cards

Meghna Bank PLC has been awarded the prestigious "Excellence in Consumer Cards - Credit" title at the VISA Leadership Conclave Bangladesh 2024, held recently at Sheraton Dhaka recently.

Mr Kimiwa Saddat, Deputy Managing Director of Meghna Bank PLC, accepted the accolade on behalf of the entire team from Chief Guest Mr Ashik Chowdhury, Chairman of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Special Guest Mr James Gardiner, Foreign Service Officer from the US Department of State, US Embassy in Dhaka.

This recognition highlights Meghna Bank PLC's commitment to excellence in the Credit Card Issuing industry and its dedication to delivering premier service and innovative benefits, setting a new benchmark in Bangladesh's banking industry.

