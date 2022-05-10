Meghna Bank celebrates 9th anniversary

Meghna Bank, a fourth generation Private Commercial Bank of the country, celebrated its 9th anniversary in a befitting manner.

To celebrate this occasion, a ceremony was organised before starting it's 135th board meeting on 9 May at its head office.

The ceremony was attended by HN Ashequr Rahman MP, chairman of the bank, director S M Jahangir Alam Manik, Uzma Chowdhury; independent director Syed Ferhat Anwar, Sohail RK Hussain, managing director & CEO and other senior officials of the bank.

The chairman as well as the directors of the bank expressed their gratitude to all shareholders, clients, well-wishers and regulators for their continued support and trust in Meghna Bank.

They also thanked the bank's present and past employees for their dedicated services.

