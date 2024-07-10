Meghna Bank celebrated it’s half yearly success

Recently Meghna Bank celebrated the success of its half-yearly (January – June, 2024) closing at its head office.

The bank achieved significant growth in deposit and in other parameters during this period.

HN Ashequr Rahman, founder & chairman of the bank was present as chief guest in this Occasion.

Imrana Zaman Chowdhury, Vice Chairperson; Professor Md Jonaid Shafiq, Director; Tarana Ahmed, Director; SM Jahangir Alam Manik CIP, Director; Md Mahamudul Alam, Director and Md Momin Ullah Patwary, BP; Independent Director were also present in the meeting. Mr. Kazi Ahsan Khalil, Managing Director & CEO presided over the meeting.