Mega offer for 2.30 crore clients of Islami Bank on medical services

Islami Bank Hospital & Cardiac Center Mirpur and Islami Bank Central Laboratory Nayapaltan announced the highest mega offer in the country for the Debit Card, Khidmah Credit Card and Cellfin users of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC on medical services and lab tests.

Islami Bank Foundation recently announced this offer on check-up packages, regular services and lab tests for 2 crore 30 lakh clients of Islami Bank.

Under this mega offer, Debit Card, Khidmah Credit Card and Cellfin users of Islami Bank will get a 45% discount on all pathological tests and a 40% discount on all radiology and imaging tests as well as special discounts on emergency fees, dental and physiotherapy.

Besides, a 40% discount on all pathological tests and a 35% discount on all radiology and imaging tests is provided for Debit Card, Khidmah Credit Card and Cellfin users in all other Islami Bank Hospitals run by the Foundation.

10% on Emergency Fee (Outdoor), Dental and Physiotherapy and 5% on all kinds of local Medicine as well as Covid-19 Rapid PCR Test (Price) have been fixed at Tk1800.