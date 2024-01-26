Mega offer for 2.30 crore clients of Islami Bank on medical services

Corporates

Press Release
26 January, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2024, 03:53 pm

Mega offer for 2.30 crore clients of Islami Bank on medical services

Press Release
26 January, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2024, 03:53 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Islami Bank Hospital & Cardiac Center Mirpur and Islami Bank Central Laboratory Nayapaltan announced the highest mega offer in the country for the Debit Card, Khidmah Credit Card and Cellfin users of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC on medical services and lab tests.

Islami Bank Foundation recently announced this offer on check-up packages, regular services and lab tests for 2 crore 30 lakh clients of Islami Bank.

Under this mega offer, Debit Card, Khidmah Credit Card and Cellfin users of Islami Bank will get a 45% discount on all pathological tests and a 40% discount on all radiology and imaging tests as well as special discounts on emergency fees, dental and physiotherapy.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Besides, a 40% discount on all pathological tests and a 35% discount on all radiology and imaging tests is provided for Debit Card, Khidmah Credit Card and Cellfin users in all other Islami Bank Hospitals run by the Foundation.

10% on Emergency Fee (Outdoor), Dental and Physiotherapy and  5% on all kinds of local Medicine as well as  Covid-19 Rapid PCR Test (Price) have been fixed at Tk1800.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Nandita Sharmin (in the middle) with the represantatives of Vega Thai. Photo: Courtesy

Amlaki launches collagen drink

7h | Mode
Influencer Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty in printed Co-Ords by Samrin Hassan. Photo: Courtesy

Co-ords: Elevated casuals, fun formals

8h | Mode
The curious past of Chattogram’s coffee cultivation

The curious past of Chattogram’s coffee cultivation

10h | Features
Although Mishu started the work with his own funding, many people later extended their help by donating toys. Photo: Collected

Morshed Mishu and his wall of toys

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China is ‘risky’ for supply chains and India a favored destination for U.S. firms

China is ‘risky’ for supply chains and India a favored destination for U.S. firms

1h | Videos
Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

20h | Videos
Bangladesh's imports drop over 18% in first half of FY2023-24

Bangladesh's imports drop over 18% in first half of FY2023-24

20h | Videos
The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

1d | Videos