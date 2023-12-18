Meeting held to discuss the challenges of ICB

On 13 December 2023 at the board room of ICB, a view-exchanging meeting was held ‍among the Financial Institutions Division (FID) of the Ministry of Finance, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) to discuss the current challenges of ICB and ways to overcome it.

Dr Suborna Barua, chairman of the Board of ICB presided over the meeting with Dr. Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, Commissioner of BSEC as chief guest, reads a press release.

In the meeting, the financial structure of ICB was discussed in detail.

Dr Nahid Hossain, joint secretary of FID, Md. Saifur Rahman, executive director of BSEC, Md. Abul Hossain, managing director of ICB, other directors of the board and concerned officials and executives were also present in the meeting.

