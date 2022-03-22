Meeting of board of directors of IBBL held

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited was held on 21 March (Monday) virtually.

Professor Md Nazmul Hassan, PhD, chairman of the bank presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Vice Chairmen Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi and Md Shahabuddin, foreign Director and representative of Islamic Development Bank Dr Areef Suleman, other directors, Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula, and Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of the bank JQM Habibullah, FCS, attended the meeting.