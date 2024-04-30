Meet the Corporate Leader held at UIU

Meet the Corporate Leader held at UIU

The BBA Program office of United International University (UIU) organized an academia and corporate sharing session titled "Meet the Corporate Leader" yesterday at UIU Campus, United City, Madani Avenue, Dhaka-1212.

The Hon'ble Vice Chancellor of UIU Prof Dr. Md. Abul Kashem Mia was present as the Chief Guest and Mr. Shehzad Munim, Managing Director, British American Tobacco (BAT) Bangladesh was present as the Speaker in the program. While Prof. Dr. Mohammad Musa, Dean of School of Business and Economics, UIU was present in the program. Prof. Dr. Salma Karim, Director, BBA Program of UIU presided over the ceremony.

Mr. Shehzad Munim said that- we prioritize communication skills, teamwork mentality and maximum dedication to work in the youth. He believes that the youth will be more successful in team work instead of individual hard work. At the end of the discussion, in answer to various questions from the students and faculty members of UIU, he said that besides developing the different skills of the youth, they should be more modest. He also highlighted the business challenges and initiatives of the country.

Prof. Dr. Md. Abul Kashem Mia advised the students to become good human beings in the future. He also advised them on time awareness, learning new things and proper use of time.

Prof. Dr. Salma Karim said that the session will play an important role in overcoming the gap between academia and corporate. She promised to hold more programs in the future and thanked everyone at the event.

Faculty members, officials, students and other distinguished guests were present in the program.

