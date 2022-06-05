Meena Bazar opens new outlet in NAM Bhaban

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 12:55 pm

Meena Bazar opens new outlet in NAM Bhaban

Country's renowned superstore brand Meena Bazar opened its 16th special outlet at NAM Bhaban 2 in Manik Miah Avenue of Dhaka on Saturday, 4 June.

To serve the daily necessities of the residents of NAM Bhaban, Meena Bazar opened this special outlet for fresh fruits, vegetables, fish and meat along with other thousands of daily commodities. Customers can shop from this store directly or even can get 60-minute express home delivery by ordering over phone.

The outlet was inaugurated by Speaker of Parliament - Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury, Deputy Speaker Md. Fazle Rabbi Mia and Chief Whip Nur-e-Alam Chowdhury. 

On behalf of Meena Bazar, Member of Parliament, Vice Chairman of Gemcon Group -  Kazi Nabil Ahmed, Kazi Inam Ahmed - Director of Gemcon Group, Shaheen Khan - CEO of Meena Bazar and other senior officials of Meena Bazar were present. 

CEO of Meena Bazar Shaheen Khan said, "Meena Bazar opened its special outlet here to cater to the daily demand and necessities of the families of NAM Bhaban. Our goal is to bring ease and freshness to the busy life of the valuable residents of NAM Bhaban. We are also thankful to the authorities for giving us this opportunity to serve."

Meena Bazar started its journey in 2002 as one of the pioneers in the superstore industry. Currently, it has 16 outlets around the country and in each outlet, 8-10 thousands of products are available for shopping. Every year Meena Bazar is serving about 3 million people's daily necessity demand.

