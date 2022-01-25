Meena Bazar offers discounts in exchange for its reusable shopping bags

Superstore brand Meena Bazar is offering discounts on purchase in exchange for its reusable carbon footprint shopping bags.

Customers can enjoy special discounts by returning back Meena Bazar bags during their next purchase, reads a press release.

Also, they can avail Tk2.5 off for each large size bag while paying the shopping bill and Tk2 for medium one.

The supershop brand initiated the move eying to contribute in carbon reduction, the press statement added.

