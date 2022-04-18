Super shop chain Meena Bazar now open for franchising

TBS Report
18 April, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 18 April, 2022, 02:00 pm

Super shop chain Meena Bazar now open for franchising

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

One of the country's leading supermarket chains Meena Bazar will now allow a franchise model to maintain its quality with the investment of others. 

From now on, anyone can become a partner of Meena Bazar by following the rules and regulations.

The new model was unveiled on Sunday with the signing of the first franchise at the head office of Meena Bazar in Dhaka.

The first Meena Bazaar in this model will be set up at Shanir Akhra in the capital.

The agreement was signed by Engineer Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan on behalf of the franchisee and CEO Shaheen Khan on behalf of Meena Bazar. 

At the inauguration event, Md Razibul Hasan, head of expansion, Shamim Ahmed, head of operations, Abu Raihan Bhuiyan, head of procurement, Rajib Alam, head of legal, Rahi Alaul Raihan, head of finance and accounts and other officials from both sides were present. 

Meena Bazar is one of the pioneers of retail super shops in Bangladesh. For over 20 years, this superstore has been ensuring improved customer service with over a thousand quality products. 

At present, it has 15 outlets serving more than one lac customers in Dhaka and Chattogram. 

In order to increase the demand for customer service, the department has planned to open 20 more outlets and a significant number of franchises in different parts of Dhaka city, including Chattogram, Khulna, Jashore, Narayanganj and Cumilla. 

Meena Bazar authorities have urged interested franchisees across the country to contact them on an urgent basis.

Meena Bazar / super shops

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

