Mediterranean food safari at Sheraton Dhaka

Corporates

Press Release
08 June, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 01:48 pm

Related News

Mediterranean food safari at Sheraton Dhaka

Press Release
08 June, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 01:48 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sheraton Dhaka along with BRAC Bank Ltd and VISA are hosting a Mediterranean Food Safari to showcase the Diverse flavours of Mediterranean cuisine for the food lovers in Dhaka.

The Mediterranean Food Festival starts on 8th and ends on 18th June at The Garden Kitchen restaurant of the 5-Star Hotel in Banani – Sheraton Dhaka.

The inaugural ceremony of the festival was held on 7 June at The Garden Kitchen where high officials from the Embassy of United Arab Emirates, BRAC Bank Ltd., VISA, Transcom Beverages Ltd.,  NovoAir, Grameenphone Ltd., Food Bloggers and media were present.

Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif  AlHmoudi, ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Bangladesh, was the chief guest along with Md Shakawath Hossain, chief executive officer, Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC; Stephane Masse, general manager, The Westin Dhaka; Md Ashraful Alam, head of Alliance Products Retail Banking, BRAC Bank  Limited; expatriate chefs specialised in Mediterranean Cuisine and Sheraton officials cut the ribbon to inaugurate the ceremony. A food tasting session by the Mediterranean Specialist Chefs took place after the inauguration where guests sampled the exotic signature dishes which will be on offer during the food festival. 

Expatriate Chefs Erhan Demir, Ahmet GÜLER & Sait DURSUN and our local chefs Mahbubur Rashid Akhand and Md Allama Iqbal are Mediterranean culinary artists who will be showcasing rich and diverse flavours of the Mediterranean.

Guests dining during the festival will be able to enjoy authentic Mediterranean  Seafood such as Moroccan Seafood Bastilla, Spanish Seafood Paella, Albanian Casserole and whole fishes like Northern Red Snapper, Octopus, whole Tuna, King Prawns, Lobster will be available for BBQ along with many more flavourful seafood. In addition, for the meat lovers, the world-famous Turkish Kebabs and Shawarma, Omani Shuwa, Syrian Lamb Stew, Turkish Kebabs & Shawarma, Arabic Mezze, Beef Tajine and many more authentic Mediterranean dishes will be on display. For everyone with a sweet-tooth, an extensive selection of Mediterranean desserts such as Kremna Rezina, Mađarica, Tufahija, Baklava,  Sobiyet, Sekerpare, Asure, Irmik halwa, Kunafa, Umn Ali and much more mouthwatering desserts will be there to satisfy your sweet-tooth.  

The Mediterranean Food Safari will only be available during dinner and the buffet is priced at Tk8500  Net per person. B1G1 offers from 20+ bank partners will also be available during the festival which the guests can take advantage to enjoy the one-of-a-kind spread. Interested diners, are also expected to make reservations before coming by calling The Garden Kitchen at +8801313709099 and +880255668111. 

BRAC Bank Ltd and VISA are the Prime Partners, Transcom Beverages Ltd is the Beverage Partner, NovoAir is the Airline Partner and GP Star is the Loyalty Partner for Mediterranean Food Safari. 

Sheraton / food

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Apple does not need to make mixed reality seem exciting to get customers through its doors. They’re turning up in droves anyway, to buy new iPhones or to visit the Genius Bar for IT support. Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has 520 reasons its $3,499 headset will prevail

23m | Panorama
Md Shamsuddoha. Sketch: TBS

'Extreme heat waves are here to stay'

1h | Panorama
Kestopur’s residents have crafted fans for generations and provided it to Rajbari, Faridpur, Kustia, Madaripur, Dhaka and several other districts. Photo: Masum Billah

Talpakha: When novelty becomes necessity

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

28m | TBS World
The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

3h | TBS Today
Iran’s hypersonic missile stuns world

Iran’s hypersonic missile stuns world

3h | TBS World
DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg