Mediterranean food safari at Sheraton Dhaka

Sheraton Dhaka along with BRAC Bank Ltd and VISA are hosting a Mediterranean Food Safari to showcase the Diverse flavours of Mediterranean cuisine for the food lovers in Dhaka.

The Mediterranean Food Festival starts on 8th and ends on 18th June at The Garden Kitchen restaurant of the 5-Star Hotel in Banani – Sheraton Dhaka.

The inaugural ceremony of the festival was held on 7 June at The Garden Kitchen where high officials from the Embassy of United Arab Emirates, BRAC Bank Ltd., VISA, Transcom Beverages Ltd., NovoAir, Grameenphone Ltd., Food Bloggers and media were present.

Abdulla Ali Abdulla Khaseif AlHmoudi, ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Bangladesh, was the chief guest along with Md Shakawath Hossain, chief executive officer, Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC; Stephane Masse, general manager, The Westin Dhaka; Md Ashraful Alam, head of Alliance Products Retail Banking, BRAC Bank Limited; expatriate chefs specialised in Mediterranean Cuisine and Sheraton officials cut the ribbon to inaugurate the ceremony. A food tasting session by the Mediterranean Specialist Chefs took place after the inauguration where guests sampled the exotic signature dishes which will be on offer during the food festival.

Expatriate Chefs Erhan Demir, Ahmet GÜLER & Sait DURSUN and our local chefs Mahbubur Rashid Akhand and Md Allama Iqbal are Mediterranean culinary artists who will be showcasing rich and diverse flavours of the Mediterranean.

Guests dining during the festival will be able to enjoy authentic Mediterranean Seafood such as Moroccan Seafood Bastilla, Spanish Seafood Paella, Albanian Casserole and whole fishes like Northern Red Snapper, Octopus, whole Tuna, King Prawns, Lobster will be available for BBQ along with many more flavourful seafood. In addition, for the meat lovers, the world-famous Turkish Kebabs and Shawarma, Omani Shuwa, Syrian Lamb Stew, Turkish Kebabs & Shawarma, Arabic Mezze, Beef Tajine and many more authentic Mediterranean dishes will be on display. For everyone with a sweet-tooth, an extensive selection of Mediterranean desserts such as Kremna Rezina, Mađarica, Tufahija, Baklava, Sobiyet, Sekerpare, Asure, Irmik halwa, Kunafa, Umn Ali and much more mouthwatering desserts will be there to satisfy your sweet-tooth.

The Mediterranean Food Safari will only be available during dinner and the buffet is priced at Tk8500 Net per person. B1G1 offers from 20+ bank partners will also be available during the festival which the guests can take advantage to enjoy the one-of-a-kind spread. Interested diners, are also expected to make reservations before coming by calling The Garden Kitchen at +8801313709099 and +880255668111.

BRAC Bank Ltd and VISA are the Prime Partners, Transcom Beverages Ltd is the Beverage Partner, NovoAir is the Airline Partner and GP Star is the Loyalty Partner for Mediterranean Food Safari.