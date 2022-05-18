Mediacom: 25 years of “Made in Bangladesh Advertising”

Mediacom will have an eventful 2022 with celebrations throughout the year marking 25 years of "Made in Bangladesh Advertising".

"Our advertising in our way" - was the motto in the making of Mediacom, country's one of the most prominent advertising agencies. Mediacom is in 25th year of its journey and the celebrations will continue, not on any specific day but throughout the year 2022, reads a press release.

Ads Made in Foreign Lands used to be the kinds of advertisements that ruled the creative landscape of Bangladesh once. Back in those days, our advertising industry was dominated by resources and supports coming mostly from abroad, which needed to change.

"We did not want to rely on foreign expertise or support all the time, hence with the belief that we should have confidence in our own competence of branding, strategy, communication, media or advertising Mediacom was started. In the past 25 years, my faith has grown stronger every day."- this is how the story of the beginning was told by Anjan Chowdhury, Managing Director of the advertising company Mediacom.

"Mediacom, which started with only 4 people on board, today is a family of more than 100. Over the past 25 years, Mediacom has broadened its horizon and extended to new departments encouraging new talents to create integrated marketing solutions for clients over the period. The scope of our work is getting bigger day by day," mentioned Chief Operating Officer of Mediacom, Ajoy Kumar Kundu, who has been associated with the company since its inception.

"When our advertisements are talked about in offices, in tea stalls, comes up in people's conversations or even discussed on social media and when the various local and international brands that we have created or have relied on us, moves towards success that is when we understand that we are on the right track." - mentioned Executive Creative Director of Mediacom Taufique Mahmud.

