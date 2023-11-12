'MD of the Year' Award goes to Tanvir Ahmed

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Tanvir Ahmed, Managing Director of Envoy Legacy, Sheltech Group and Green Textile Limited, was awarded Bangladesh C-Suite Awards 2023's prestigious "MD OF THE YEAR" (for Business Revenue Per Annum over BDT 1000 Crore).

This honour was bestowed on Ahmed by Bangladesh Brand Forum in appreciation of his remarkable contributions to the growth of the national and export economies of Bangladesh.

He was recognized as the youngest Commercially Important Person in 2014. An enlightened entrepreneur of his time, Tanvir Ahmed is an exceptionally visionary and dynamic business leader. Tanvir Ahmed is the Managing Director of Sheltech Group, Envoy Legacy and Green Textile Limited, which are renowned conglomerates of Bangladesh operating in the sectors of real estate, ceramics, brokerage, garments & textiles, abrasives, aviation, processed meat, etc.  

Tanvir Ahmed, the Managing Director of Envoy Textiles, increased emphasis on product diversification, innovation, technology upgradation and skill development. Under his finest leadership, Green Textile has earned the highest LEED Platinum score in the entire world. Besides this, as an entrepreneur, Ahmed has been contributing largely to the export and investment economy of the country.  He is the director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), and MCCI-DHAKA. He is also the vice-president of Bangladesh Ceramic Manufactures & Exporters Association (BCMEA) and Bangladesh Gymnastic Federation.

 

