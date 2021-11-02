Md Shawkat Ali Khan becomes Rupali Bank DMD

Md Shawkat Ali Khan has been promoted to the rank of Deputy Managing Director (DMD) at Rupali Bank Ltd.

Prior to the promotion, he served the bank as General Manager, said a press release.

Shawkat Ali Khan started his banking career at Rupali Bank Limited as a senior officer through BRC in 1998. He also served the bank as Chief Financial officer (additional charge).

Shawkat Ali Khan completed his BSc and MSc degree from Jahangirnagar University and MBA from Dhaka University.