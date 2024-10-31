Md Shakawath Hossain wins ‘Hotelier of the Year 2024’ at Bangladesh Travel, Tourism, and Hospitality Award Ceremony

Md Shakawath Hossain, the CEO of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC, has been named the "Hotelier of the Year 2024" at the first ever Bangladesh Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Awards 2024, organised by The Bangladesh Monitor.

The award ceremony was held on 5 October at InterContinental Dhaka, celebrating the exceptional achievements in the country's tourism and hospitality industry. The Award was handed over to him by Peter A. Semone - Chairman of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury – Chairman of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Abu Taher Md Jaber – CEO of Bangladesh Tourism Board.

With a career spanning over 20 years, Shakawath Hossain has been a driving force in shaping the hospitality industry in Bangladesh through innovation. He is the only Bangladeshi Hotelier who is an industry practitioner, academician, and researcher who is pursuing a PhD in Tourism & Hospitality Management at the University of Dhaka and has been recognized with multiple National & International awards including Tourism Face of South Asia by South Asian Travel Award 2024, Best Hotelier of Bangladesh by Hotel Industry Architecture, Interiors & Management Conference 2024, Winner in Asian Curry Award 2021 - an exclusive International accolade awarded by Asian Catering Federation, UK and many more throughout his career. His influence extends beyond his corporate and academic roles. He is actively involved in various industry organizations, including Director of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Skill Council (ISC), Bangladesh and Member of Tourism Masterplan Evaluation Committee, Ministry of Civil Aviation & Tourism (MOCAT), Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and many more.

He is also the only Hotelier in Bangladesh who has started his career at scratch level back in the year 2000, worked in different leadership capacities with Starwood International & Marriott International and now as a CEO of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC, he looks after The Westin Dhaka, Sheraton Dhaka, and HANSA Premium Residence.

This recognition is a testament to Hossain's visionary leadership and relentless dedication to elevating Bangladesh's hospitality sector to new heights by through innovation, advocates sustainability through his work and inspires inclusivity at workplace and beyond. Under his leadership, Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC that owns The Westin Dhaka, Sheraton Dhaka and HANSA – A Premium Residence, has consistently delivered world-class service, luxury experiences, and sustainable business practices. His innovative approach to hospitality has set new benchmarks for service excellence in the region.

Md Shakawath Hossain commented on receiving the award, "I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from such a distinguished platform. This award is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of the hard work and commitment of the entire team at Unique Hotel & Resorts. Together, we have worked tirelessly to create memorable experiences for our guests, and I am truly grateful for their dedication. This accolade motivates us to continue striving for excellence in every facet of our operations."

The Bangladesh Travel, Tourism and Hospitality Awards by Bangladesh Monitor recognizes outstanding contributions and innovations in the tourism and hospitality sector, rewarding those who drive positive change and growth in the industry. With tourism becoming an integral part of Bangladesh's economy, these awards play a crucial role in highlighting industry leaders and their contributions.

Shakawath's leadership and vision have not only strengthened Unique Hotel & Resorts' brand but have also contributed significantly to promoting Bangladesh as a global destination for business and leisure travelers. His focus on sustainability, guest satisfaction, and operational excellence has helped place Bangladeshi hospitality on the international map.