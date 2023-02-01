Md Shakawath Hossain recognised as best hospitality and tourism leader in Bangladesh

Corporates

Press Release
01 February, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 12:58 pm

Related News

Md Shakawath Hossain recognised as best hospitality and tourism leader in Bangladesh

Press Release
01 February, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2023, 12:58 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Recently, Md Shakawath Hossain is recognised as the best in the field of "Hospitality & Tourism Leadership" at Leadership Excellence Summit 2022 hosted by Leaders Forum BD (LFB), said a press release. 

He received the award in recognition for his extraordinary business contribution and leadership in the field of hospitality tourism in Bangladesh.

The award was handed over by NKA Mobin FCA, FCS, CFC (Managing director and CEO, Emerging Credit Rating Ltd), Khandker Kabir (Founder and President, LFB), Dr Halida Hanum Akter (Vice President, LFB), trustees board, jury board and advisors of LFB.

Shakawath was also one of the few guest speakers at the panel discussion on "Sustainable leadership towards smart Bangladesh: Issues and Challenges" which took place during the event.

Shakawath is currently the CEO of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC and the Co-Chairman of Bangladesh International Hotel Association's (BIHA) standing committee of Planning and Development. He obtained his Master of Philosophy (MPhil) and MBA in Tourism and Hospitality Management from University of Dhaka.

The summit was hosted to recognise the leadership skills in different sectors like banking, health, hospitality, RMG, real estate, finance among others where 13 leaders were awarded for their contribution in various sectors.

The event was attended by 200 leaders from 23 sectors across the country. At the event, leaders talked about their career experience, dream, mission and vision of LFB.

hospitality / Toursim

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

2h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

How to redirect inward remittances to formal channels

4h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

How the 'madoffs of Manhattan' can unravel Gautam Adani's empire

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Alka Yagnik guinness world record

Alka Yagnik guinness world record

1h | TBS Entertainment
Interest rate should be left to market

Interest rate should be left to market

1h | TBS Round Table
Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

Adani’s shares fell sharply after allegation

17h | TBS World
Why Messi was blocked on Instagram?

Why Messi was blocked on Instagram?

16h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

3
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

6
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms