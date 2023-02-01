Md Shakawath Hossain recognised as best hospitality and tourism leader in Bangladesh

Recently, Md Shakawath Hossain is recognised as the best in the field of "Hospitality & Tourism Leadership" at Leadership Excellence Summit 2022 hosted by Leaders Forum BD (LFB), said a press release.

He received the award in recognition for his extraordinary business contribution and leadership in the field of hospitality tourism in Bangladesh.

The award was handed over by NKA Mobin FCA, FCS, CFC (Managing director and CEO, Emerging Credit Rating Ltd), Khandker Kabir (Founder and President, LFB), Dr Halida Hanum Akter (Vice President, LFB), trustees board, jury board and advisors of LFB.

Shakawath was also one of the few guest speakers at the panel discussion on "Sustainable leadership towards smart Bangladesh: Issues and Challenges" which took place during the event.

Shakawath is currently the CEO of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC and the Co-Chairman of Bangladesh International Hotel Association's (BIHA) standing committee of Planning and Development. He obtained his Master of Philosophy (MPhil) and MBA in Tourism and Hospitality Management from University of Dhaka.

The summit was hosted to recognise the leadership skills in different sectors like banking, health, hospitality, RMG, real estate, finance among others where 13 leaders were awarded for their contribution in various sectors.

The event was attended by 200 leaders from 23 sectors across the country. At the event, leaders talked about their career experience, dream, mission and vision of LFB.