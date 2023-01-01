Md Shakawath Hossain receives the 'Best Hospitality Business Professional of the Year' award

Md Shakawath Hossain was recently awarded the "Best Hospitality Business Professional of the Year" at the Weekly Arthakantha Business Excellence Award 2022.

He is currently the CEO of Unique Hotel and Resorts PLC and the co-chairman of the Bangladesh International Hotel Association's (BIHA) standing committee of Planning and Development, reads a press release issued in this regard.

The award-giving ceremony was held at The Westin Dhaka where Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni was present as the chief guest.

The minister handed over the trophy to Md Shakawath Hossain in recognition of his outstanding business contribution and leadership in the field of Hospitality and Tourism in Bangladesh.

The event was hosted to celebrate Weekly Arthakantha's 23rd Anniversary, where they unveiled a special issue "Global Bangladeshi Business Icons."

The prestigious and global award ceremony is hosted every year to recognise the tremendous impact of business leaders in the country.

This gala event was also attended by NRBs and luminaries from multiple industries in Bangladesh.