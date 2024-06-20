Md Sariful Islam joins Oxfam in Bangladesh as head of Influencing, Communications, Advocacy and Media

TBS Report
20 June, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2024, 06:17 pm

Md Sariful Islam joins Oxfam in Bangladesh as head of Influencing, Communications, Advocacy and Media

Md Sariful Islam. Photo: Courtesy
Md Sariful Islam. Photo: Courtesy

Md Sariful Islam, a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience, has recently joined Oxfam in Bangladesh as its head of Influencing, Communications, Advocacy and Media.

This appointment follows his tenure as a communications officer at the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Bangladesh, reads a press statement issued today (20 June).

Speaking about his new role, Sariful said, "I am thrilled to join Oxfam, an organisation at the forefront of the global fight against inequality and injustice. I am eager to contribute to its mission by leveraging my strategic communications, advocacy, and influencing expertise."

Sariful has an extensive background in communications and journalism, marked by leadership roles and achievements. He worked for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) as the national communications officer.

He also served ActionAid Bangladesh (AAB) as deputy manager and communications lead where he worked for the development and execution of the Rohingya Emergency Communications Strategy, along with significant contributions to women's rights, youth empowerment, climate & environmental justice, and good governance.

Before AAB, Sariful worked for CARE Bangladesh and various Bangladeshi media outlets, including Daily Samakal, Daily Amadershomoy, Ekushey Television (ETV), and South Asian Television (SA.TV). 

In academia, he imparted his expertise to master's students as an adjunct faculty member in the Mass Communication and Journalism department at Bangladesh University of Professionals. Sariful's academic credentials include a Master's and a Bachelor's in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Dhaka.

Oxfam is a global movement fighting inequality to end poverty and injustice. In 1942, Oxfam began as the Oxford Committee for Famine Relief in Oxford, UK, to alleviate World War II-related hunger. Its vision is a just and sustainable world where people and the planet are at the centre of development.
 
Oxfam's involvement in Bangladesh began in 1970, assisting the then-cyclone victims and supporting the people of Bangladesh during the 1971 Liberation War. Oxfam was among only three organizations honoured as a Friend of the Bangladesh Liberation War in 2012.

