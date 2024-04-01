Md Muin Uddin Mazumder elected CCIFB president

Corporates

Press Release
01 April, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 09:04 pm

Md Muin Uddin Mazumder elected CCIFB president

Press Release
01 April, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 09:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Md Muin Uddin Mazumder, Chief Operating Officer of Synovia Pharma PLC, has been elected President of the France Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIFB) for a two-year term.

Zahir Ahmed, Director of Schneider Electric Overseas Asia Pte Ltd and Syed M. Rahman, Managing Director of Novo Cargo Services Ltdwere elected as Vice Presidents of the Chamber.

The CCIFB also elected Deepok Kumar Baral, Chairman & Managing Director of DSM Commodities Ltd as its Treasurer for the same tenure.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The election of the office-bearers of the CCIFB was held on March 28, 2024 at the 26th annual general meeting (AGM) of the Chamber also took place on the same day after the office bearers' election.

The other elected Executive Committee (EC) members are  Corinne Dogra, Managing Director of ORYX Bangladesh, Dr. Md. Ershad Hussain Rana, Chairman & CEO of Dawn Group, Prodip Sarker, Managing Director of AVI Int'L. (Pvt.) Ltd., Ehsanul Habib, Managing Director of Esquire Knit Composite Ltd., Dipesh Nag, Managing Director of Grameen Danone Foods Ltd., Md. Tafazzul Hossain, Managing Director of Packard Engineering Ltd., Mahmodul Islam Pervez, Director of Uni-Global Business Ltd., Engr.Md. Kabirul Huque, Managing Director of Confidence Trade Ltd., Sohel Azad, Country Manager of Bureau Veritas Bangladesh Pvt Ltd., NajithMeewanage, Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC, Dato' K M Rifatuzzaman, Managing Director of Akhtar Group, Salimul Haque Essa, Managing Director of Tasho Enterprises Ltd. and Obaidur Rahman, Managing Director of Dorasco Ltd., the CCIFB said in a statement yesterday.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

13h | Panorama
Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

1d | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Celebrating the joy of giving: Eid gifts for your loved ones

9h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

A celebration of achievements of Bangladeshis beyond the border

A celebration of achievements of Bangladeshis beyond the border

1h | Videos
Similar to India-Pakistan, quality embroidered clothes are available in Bangladesh

Similar to India-Pakistan, quality embroidered clothes are available in Bangladesh

59m | Videos
Sharfuddoula among ICC's elite umpires

Sharfuddoula among ICC's elite umpires

3h | Videos
Tens of thousands rally against Netanyahu government in Jerusalem

Tens of thousands rally against Netanyahu government in Jerusalem

6h | Videos