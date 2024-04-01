Md Muin Uddin Mazumder elected CCIFB president

Md Muin Uddin Mazumder, Chief Operating Officer of Synovia Pharma PLC, has been elected President of the France Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIFB) for a two-year term.

Zahir Ahmed, Director of Schneider Electric Overseas Asia Pte Ltd and Syed M. Rahman, Managing Director of Novo Cargo Services Ltdwere elected as Vice Presidents of the Chamber.

The CCIFB also elected Deepok Kumar Baral, Chairman & Managing Director of DSM Commodities Ltd as its Treasurer for the same tenure.

The election of the office-bearers of the CCIFB was held on March 28, 2024 at the 26th annual general meeting (AGM) of the Chamber also took place on the same day after the office bearers' election.

The other elected Executive Committee (EC) members are Corinne Dogra, Managing Director of ORYX Bangladesh, Dr. Md. Ershad Hussain Rana, Chairman & CEO of Dawn Group, Prodip Sarker, Managing Director of AVI Int'L. (Pvt.) Ltd., Ehsanul Habib, Managing Director of Esquire Knit Composite Ltd., Dipesh Nag, Managing Director of Grameen Danone Foods Ltd., Md. Tafazzul Hossain, Managing Director of Packard Engineering Ltd., Mahmodul Islam Pervez, Director of Uni-Global Business Ltd., Engr.Md. Kabirul Huque, Managing Director of Confidence Trade Ltd., Sohel Azad, Country Manager of Bureau Veritas Bangladesh Pvt Ltd., NajithMeewanage, Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC, Dato' K M Rifatuzzaman, Managing Director of Akhtar Group, Salimul Haque Essa, Managing Director of Tasho Enterprises Ltd. and Obaidur Rahman, Managing Director of Dorasco Ltd., the CCIFB said in a statement yesterday.