Md Momin Ullah Patwary joins board of Meghna Bank PLC as independent director

18 April, 2024, 06:50 pm
Md Momin Ullah Patwary joins board of Meghna Bank PLC as independent director

18 April, 2024, 06:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Md. Momin Ullah Patwary, BP joined the Board of Meghna Bank PLC. on April 08, 2024 as an Independent Director of the Bank. Recently, Bangladesh Bank approved him as an Independent Director on the board of Meghna Bank PLC.

Md. Momin Ullah Patwary, BP is currently working as a Consultant of National Credit Ratings Limited (NCR). He was the first Managing Director of this company and served the company for eight long years with his visionary and diversified knowledge based leadership. Mr. Momin is a Retired Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh. He was one of the Directors of BASIC Bank Limited for more than two years.

 

