Md. Mojibur Rahman appointed managing director of Janata Bank PLC

Md. Mojibur Rahman has assumed the position of Managing Director of Janata Bank PLC, a state-owned commercial bank in Bangladesh.

The appointment was approved by the government through a notification issued by the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance.

Prior to this role, Rahman served as the Managing Director of the Expatriates' Welfare Bank. He began his banking career in 1998 as a Senior Officer at Rupali Bank PLC. Over his 26-year career, he has held various key positions including branch manager, zonal head, divisional chief, and general manager of different departments at Rupali Bank's head office. Subsequently, he was promoted to the position of Deputy Managing Director at Sonali Bank PLC.

Born in 1969 in Hasadia village, Sadar Upazila, Mymensingh district, Bangladesh, Md. Mojibur Rahman holds a BSc (Hons) in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Agricultural Production Economics from Bangladesh Agricultural University. He is also a Fellow and a Distinguished Fellow of the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh. Rahman has attended numerous trainings, workshops, and seminars both nationally and internationally, and has published several research papers in reputable journals.

He is a life member of the Bangladesh Agricultural University Alumni Association and the Vice President and a life member of the Bangladesh Agricultural Economists' Association.