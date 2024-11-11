Md. Mojibur Rahman appointed managing director of Janata Bank PLC

Corporates

Press Release
11 November, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 05:09 pm

Related News

Md. Mojibur Rahman appointed managing director of Janata Bank PLC

Press Release
11 November, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 05:09 pm
Md. Mojibur Rahman appointed managing director of Janata Bank PLC

Md. Mojibur Rahman has assumed the position of Managing Director of Janata Bank PLC, a state-owned commercial bank in Bangladesh.

The appointment was approved by the government through a notification issued by the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance.

Prior to this role, Rahman served as the Managing Director of the Expatriates' Welfare Bank. He began his banking career in 1998 as a Senior Officer at Rupali Bank PLC. Over his 26-year career, he has held various key positions including branch manager, zonal head, divisional chief, and general manager of different departments at Rupali Bank's head office. Subsequently, he was promoted to the position of Deputy Managing Director at Sonali Bank PLC.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Born in 1969 in Hasadia village, Sadar Upazila, Mymensingh district, Bangladesh, Md. Mojibur Rahman holds a BSc (Hons) in Agricultural Economics and an MSc in Agricultural Production Economics from Bangladesh Agricultural University. He is also a Fellow and a Distinguished Fellow of the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh. Rahman has attended numerous trainings, workshops, and seminars both nationally and internationally, and has published several research papers in reputable journals.

He is a life member of the Bangladesh Agricultural University Alumni Association and the Vice President and a life member of the Bangladesh Agricultural Economists' Association.

#tbs / #janatabank / #corporates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To improve traffic flow experts recommended removing illegal cycle and battery-powered rickshaws from main roads. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

2h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

1h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

55m | Videos
PTI is preparing for a tough movement to demand the release of Imran Khan

PTI is preparing for a tough movement to demand the release of Imran Khan

3h | Videos
3 special assistants appointed to ministries of home affairs, health and education

3 special assistants appointed to ministries of home affairs, health and education

4h | Videos
SC stays Khaleda Zia's 10 year jail sentence in graft case

SC stays Khaleda Zia's 10 year jail sentence in graft case

5h | Videos