Md Moinul Huq made Citi Country Officer

Md Moinul Huq has been appointed as the new Citi Country Officer (CCO) for Citibank NA, Bangladesh.

Moinul is a seasoned professional banker with 25 years of experience in Cash Management, Trade Services, Export Agency Finance, Agency & Trust, Financial Institutions, Operations & Technology.

His journey with Citibank NA started in 2002, reads a press release.

Before that he worked for then Al Baraka Bank and Dhaka Bank.

He took on the responsibility of leading the transaction banking business (Treasury and Trade Solutions) of Citibank NA Bangladesh in 2012.

As CCO, Moinul will lead the Citi franchise in Bangladesh and will be responsible for Citi's business and its governance in the country along with building and maintaining strong relationships with clients, regulators, government institutions and other stakeholders.

Huq has led many pioneering digital initiatives positioning Citi as a thought leader and has been a key advocate for national initiatives for improving the ease of doing business and accelerating the digital evolution of the country's financial ecosystem.

He has also worked in many structured trade deals including foreign agency backed financing.

Moinul holds an MCom degree in Finance from University of Dhaka and is an MBA graduate from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), DU.

He completed his secondary and higher secondary education from Government Laboratory High School and Dhaka College.