MD Mahmud Hassan promoted as director of Sales and Marketing at Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort

He is an expert in sales and event Management, relationship building, partnership development, negotiation, and digital marketing.

Mahmud has more than 15 years of proven experience in Sales and Marketing, Loyalty Program and Event Management at progressive organisations and highly exposed leading teams to exceed revenue and profit goals, reads a press release.

At the beginning of his professional life, He got rare mixed industry experiences while working at SpiceJet Airlines, Asiatic Events Marketing Ltd. and Market Access Providers Limited. After completing his post-graduation from University of Dhaka in Tourism and Hospitality Management he joined Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort as Sales Executive and stepped on different roles during his tenure since 2010.

Boasting more than one and half-decades of sales and marketing experience in hospitality and tourism, Mahmud is overseeing revenue management, group, corporate, and transient sales, and all marketing initiatives for this popular and New Generation Business Class Hotel. Mahmud has guided his team successfully and strategically through the global Covid-19 pandemic, tropical storms, and the ever-changing economic environment that travel and tourism has faced.

Mahmud said, "Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort is one of the most popular hotels in the city with its unique hospitality and hotel services. I am delighted and happy to maintain the enthusiastic and committed team. This family has given me the honor with their trust and confidence, where I have actively participated in the growth of this outstanding property, and maintaining a parallel flow of business prospects with committed service excellence for our loyal guests and members"

In this new role, as a seasoned Sales and Marketing professional - Mahmud aims towards a clear step-by-step approach on how to set up organizations' sales processes through the contemporary modern Marketing approach, recruit the right people and train them on how to achieve the organizational goals through a stable process. He believes in teamwork and business partnership development and will be responsible for further promoting the company's philosophy and culture among international and local guests with his professional expertise along with his personal traits. More Information - https://www.linkedin.com/in/mahmudhassan