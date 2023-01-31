MD Mahmud Hassan promoted as director of Sales and Marketing at Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort

Corporates

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 11:21 am

Related News

MD Mahmud Hassan promoted as director of Sales and Marketing at Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort

TBS Report
31 January, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2023, 11:21 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

He is an expert in sales and event Management, relationship building, partnership development, negotiation, and digital marketing.

Mahmud has more than 15 years of proven experience in Sales and Marketing, Loyalty Program and Event Management at progressive organisations and highly exposed leading teams to exceed revenue and profit goals, reads a press release. 

At the beginning of his professional life, He got rare mixed industry experiences while working at SpiceJet Airlines, Asiatic Events Marketing Ltd. and Market Access Providers Limited. After completing his post-graduation from University of Dhaka in Tourism and Hospitality Management he joined Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort as Sales Executive and stepped on different roles during his tenure since 2010.

Boasting more than one and half-decades of sales and marketing experience in hospitality and tourism, Mahmud is overseeing revenue management, group, corporate, and transient sales, and all marketing initiatives for this popular and New Generation Business Class Hotel. Mahmud has guided his team successfully and strategically through the global Covid-19 pandemic, tropical storms, and the ever-changing economic environment that travel and tourism has faced.

Mahmud said, "Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort is one of the most popular hotels in the city with its unique hospitality and hotel services. I am delighted and happy to maintain the enthusiastic and committed team. This family has given me the honor with their trust and confidence, where I have actively participated in the growth of this outstanding property, and maintaining a parallel flow of business prospects with committed service excellence for our loyal guests and members"

In this new role, as a seasoned Sales and Marketing professional - Mahmud aims towards a clear step-by-step approach on how to set up organizations' sales processes through the contemporary modern Marketing approach, recruit the right people and train them on how to achieve the organizational goals through a stable process. He believes in teamwork and business partnership development and will be responsible for further promoting the company's philosophy and culture among international and local guests with his professional expertise along with his personal traits. More Information - https://www.linkedin.com/in/mahmudhassan 

Dhaka Regency / Promotion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to incorporate sustainable construction

2h | Habitat
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How did mud walls find their way into urban designs?

3h | Habitat
Spotify is among the tech platforms that saw record growth during Covid lockdowns Photo: DW

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

7h | Panorama
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Djokovic the statistical G.O.A.T?

Is Djokovic the statistical G.O.A.T?

47m | TBS SPORTS
Two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

Two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

18h | TBS Today
Iconic villains of Bollywood

Iconic villains of Bollywood

19h | TBS Entertainment
General knowledge "Gravity"

General knowledge "Gravity"

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

5
Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi university students identified as problematic users of Facebook, internet: Study

6
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz