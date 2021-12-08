Md Mahbubor Rahman becomes chairman of BSCIC

Md Mahbubor Rahman, additional secretary to the government joined the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) as chairman today.

Md Mahbubor Rahman is an officer of the 11th batch of BCS (Administration) cadre. He completed his honours and masters from the Department of Geography of Dhaka University.

Photo: Courtesy

Prior to joining BSIC, he held positions like the director of Government Employee Hospital, the secretary of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission and the deputy commissioner of Magura. He also held various posts at the field level including upazila nirbahi officer.