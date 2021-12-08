Md Mahbubor Rahman becomes chairman of BSCIC

Corporates

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 08:43 pm

Related News

Md Mahbubor Rahman becomes chairman of BSCIC

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 08:43 pm
Md Mahbubor Rahman becomes chairman of BSCIC

Md Mahbubor Rahman, additional secretary to the government joined the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) as chairman today.

Md Mahbubor Rahman is an officer of the 11th batch of BCS (Administration) cadre. He completed his honours and masters from the Department of Geography of Dhaka University.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Prior to joining BSIC, he held positions like the director of Government Employee Hospital, the secretary of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission and the deputy commissioner of Magura. He also held various posts at the field level including upazila nirbahi officer.

Economy

BSCIC / Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) / chairman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

7h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

9h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

10h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

26m | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

2h | Videos
Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

3h | Videos
From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study