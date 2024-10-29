Md. Mahamudul Alam appointed Chairman of Meghna Bank’s Risk Management Committee

Meghna Bank PLC has announced the unanimous election of Mr. Md. Mahamudul Alam as Chairman of its Risk Management Committee. With 28 years of distinguished experience in the RMG sector, Mr. Alam brings a wealth of expertise in risk management and strategic financial oversight to this pivotal role, which is instrumental in safeguarding the bank's assets and ensuring compliance with industry regulations.

Mr. Alam is a prominent figure within the RMG sector and a key member of Labib Group, currently serving as Deputy Managing Director of Labib Dyeing Mills Ltd. and Alamgir Ranch Limited. Known for his contributions to the sector, he is highly regarded for his leadership and commitment to industry standards.

An alumnus of Rajshahi University, where he completed both his undergraduate and postgraduate studies, Mr. Alam is also actively involved in various volunteer and charitable organizations, further contributing to his reputation as a respected leader in the community.