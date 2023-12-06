Md Jahangir Alam joins as DMD of Union Bank

Md Jahangir Alam, a veteran Banker having more than 3 decades of experience has recently joined shariah based Union Bank PLC. as its Deputy Managing Director. Prior to joining this 4th generation shariah based Union Bank, Alam was CAMLCO and Deputy CRO of 1st generation AB Bank.

Alam obtained his M.Com (Marketing) and LLB from Rajshahi University (RU) and MBA from Commonwealth of Learning (COL), Vancouver, Canada.

He also obtained professional degrees from Franch, USA and UK.

He is a Professional having more than 30 years of working experience in different financial institutions ranging from first generation to third generation private commercial banks. In the basket of portfolio, he held the position of Group CRO, Group Head of ICC, CAMLCO, Head of CAD, Head of Green Banking, Branch Manager in Dhaka city.

Md. Jahangir Alam has been trained locally and internationally having commanding depth of knowledge, practical experience and skills in running crucial areas connected to overall risk and control mechanisms in commercial banking.

He is a regular speaker among others at BIBM and BABTA. He has numerous professional skills in Risk Management, Internal Control, Anti-Money Laundering, Development of Policies and Strategies etc.

Jahangir was one of the members of review team of CRM guidelines and Risk Management Guidelines at Bangladesh Bank. He was also the co-author of a reading materials "Risk Management for Financial Institutions" for Banking Professional Degree under IBB.