Md Jahangir Alam joins as DMD of Union Bank

Corporates

Press Release
06 December, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 09:51 pm

Md Jahangir Alam joins as DMD of Union Bank

Press Release
06 December, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 09:51 pm
Md Jahangir Alam joins as DMD of Union Bank

Md Jahangir Alam, a veteran Banker having more than 3 decades of experience has recently joined shariah based Union Bank PLC. as its Deputy Managing Director. Prior to joining this 4th generation shariah based Union Bank, Alam was CAMLCO and Deputy CRO of  1st generation AB Bank.

Alam obtained his M.Com (Marketing) and LLB from Rajshahi University (RU) and MBA from Commonwealth of Learning (COL), Vancouver, Canada.

He also obtained professional degrees from Franch, USA and UK.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He is a Professional having more than 30 years of working experience in different financial institutions ranging from first generation to third generation private commercial banks. In the basket of portfolio, he held the position of Group CRO, Group Head of ICC, CAMLCO, Head of CAD, Head of Green Banking, Branch Manager in Dhaka city.

Md. Jahangir Alam has been trained locally and internationally having commanding depth of knowledge, practical experience and skills in running crucial areas connected to overall risk and control mechanisms in commercial banking.

He is a regular speaker among others at BIBM and BABTA. He has numerous professional skills in Risk Management, Internal Control, Anti-Money Laundering, Development of Policies and Strategies etc.

Jahangir was one of the members of review team of CRM guidelines and Risk Management Guidelines at Bangladesh Bank. He was also the co-author of a reading materials "Risk Management for Financial Institutions" for Banking Professional Degree under IBB.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Sketch: TBS

How Khan Farhana built a 300,000-strong LinkedIn community

1h | Pursuit
Photo: Courtesy

Fostering emotional intelligence and classroom harmony: The power of a complaint box

1h | Pursuit
Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

A big love for the small wheels

7h | Features
Dhaka’s FDC, Japan Garden City and Shia Masjid were all part of Gudaraghat once. PHOTOS: Syed Zakir Hossain

What the remaining Gudaraghats remind us of Dhaka's long-lost water bodies

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

6h | TBS SPORTS
When Farooki is hero

When Farooki is hero

4h | TBS Entertainment
Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

8h | TBS World
Putin to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia

Putin to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia

10h | TBS World