Md Iqbal Hossain promoted to deputy managing director of Prime Bank

Md Iqbal Hossain has been promoted as the Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank PLC.

Prior to this new role, he has been serving as Senior Executive Vice President and Deputy CAMLCO, reads a press release.

Before joining Prime Bank in 2004, he had more than 26 years of experience across various functions in organizations across the globe like Bangladesh AEC, UNICEF, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, The Hong Kong University of Science & Technology, and The Chinese University of Hong Kong. At Prime Bank, under his supervision, the bank began its IT infrastructure development to automate all of its services and operations.

Hossain completed his MS in CSE from Shanghai University, China, and his MSc & BSc in Applied Physics & Electronics from the University of Rajshahi.

He has also attended various local and overseas trainings and workshops throughout his career.