ICSB elects Azizur Rahman as new senior VP

Md Azizur Rahman has been elected to be the new senior vice-president, Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB).

He has been working for the betterment of corporate governance for the last eight years as a Council Member of ICSB. Azizur Rahman is currently the head of public affairs and company secretary of British American Tobacco in Bangladesh (BATB).

Rahman is the director general of the Intellectual Property Association of Bangladesh and vice-chairman of the IPR Standing Committee, FBCCI; through which he is playing an important role in protecting the intellectual property rights in Bangladesh.

He has been playing a vital role in innovating the concept of IPR sustainable model in Bangladesh.

In addition, as a director of the Prerna Foundation, he has been involved in various projects to improve the environment, social and governance through public-private partnerships which will play a helpful role in achieving government's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

He is also working in project that includes personal skills development, women's empowerment, potential entrepreneur development, and sustainable agriculture.

Rahman has participated as a resource person in seminars and professional skills development training meetings on corporate governance, intellectual property rights, company law, etc.