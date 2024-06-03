Md Asaduzzaman Bhuiyan, Mohammed Hossain and Md Aminul Islam Bhuiyan promoted as DMD of AIBPLC

Md Asaduzzaman Bhuiyan, Mohammed Hossain and Md Aminul Islam Bhuiyan have recently been promoted as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC.

Prior to the promotion, Md Asaduzzaman Bhuiyan was serving as Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Asset Management Division, Mohammad Hossain as Senior Executive Vice President and Manager of Motijheel Branch and Aminul Islam Bhuiyan as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Bank.

Md Asaduzzaman Bhuiyan was born in a noble Muslim family in Monohardi Upazila of Narsingdi. He holds Masters of Professional Finance, Masters in Social Sciences and LLB from University of Dhaka and MBA from UITS and LLM from NUB. He Completed both phases of Diploma in Banking. He started his banking career in 1998 by joining the 1st batch of Al-Arafah Islami Bank as Probationary Officer. He served in various brances in General Banking, Investment Department and Foreign Trade Department. Later he worked as Branch Mangaer at Mouchak branch and served important role at the Investment Department of Head Office. Currently, Md. Asaduzzaman Bhuiyan is performing his duties as Head of Asset Management Division, Legal Affairs Division and Documents Verification Department. He has participated in various seminars, symposiums, workshops and training programs in home and abroad related to banking and financial sectors.

Mohammed Hossain was born in a respectable Muslim Family in Ramgati upazilla of Laximpur District. He obtained his Masters degree wih honours in Accounting from University of Chattogram and also obtain his MBA degree from Asian University of Bangladesh. He started his Banking carrer as Senior Officer from Agrani Bank in the year 1997. Then he served several Bank like First Security Islami Bank PLC, South East Bank PLC and lastly joined Al-Arafah Islami Bank in the year 2007. In Al-Arafah Islami Bank he served as Manager of O.R Nizam Road Branch, Banani Branch, Uttara Model Town Branch, VIP Road Branch and Head of Corprate Marketing Division in Head office. At present, he is serving as a Manager of Motijheel Branch. He participated in various seminar, symposium, workshop and training programmes in home & abroad related to Banking & financial sectors & travelled different countries like France, Austria, Malysia and India.

Md Aminul Islam Bhuiyan was born in a noble Muslim family of Feni District. He started his Banking carrier in 1996 by joining Al-Arafah Islami Bank as an Officer. Over 25 years out of his 28 years long banking career, he was closely involved with the Bank's ICT activities. He completed Bachelor degree (University of Dhaka), MBA, and PGCSA. Apart from that he has completed Oracle DBA, Banking Diploma, and long-term Diploma courses in software and hardware separately. He has received advanced ICT related training from domestic and foreign institution. For participating in various seminars, symposiums, workshops and training programs on ICT operations and security. He visited Japan, South Korea, Dubai, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and India.