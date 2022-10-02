Md Asad Ullah tops the ICSB 5th council election

Mohammad Asad Ullah ranked highest in the election of the 5th Council of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) on Saturday.

He achieved first place obtaining 330 votes in the election held under the provision of the Chartered Secretaries Act 2010, at the hotel Sheraton in Dhaka's Banani, read a press release.

A total of 441 members exercised their voting rights in a festive mood. At least 30 members contested in the election and 13 members were elected councillors of the ICSB for the 2022-25 term.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun achieved 2nd position with 312 votes, while Oli Kamal came in 3rd on 300 votes; M Nurul Alam was 4th, winning 291 votes and AKM Mushfiqur Rahman stood 5th, obtaining 257 votes.

The other members elected were – Mohammad Shafiqul Islam Bhuiyan (6th), Md Sharif Hasan (7th), Mohammad Sanaullah (8th), Abul Fazal Mohamed Rubayat (9th), Salim Ahmed (10th), Mohammed Harun-Ar-Rashid (11th), M Naseemul Hye (12th), and Md Azizur Rahman (13th).