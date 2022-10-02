Md Asad Ullah tops the ICSB 5th council election

Corporates

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 08:20 pm

Related News

Md Asad Ullah tops the ICSB 5th council election

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 08:20 pm
Md Asad Ullah tops the ICSB 5th council election

Mohammad Asad Ullah ranked highest in the election of the 5th Council of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) on Saturday.

He achieved first place obtaining 330 votes in the election held under the provision of the Chartered Secretaries Act 2010, at the hotel Sheraton in Dhaka's Banani, read a press release.

A total of 441 members exercised their voting rights in a festive mood. At least 30 members contested in the election and 13 members were elected councillors of the ICSB for the 2022-25 term.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun achieved 2nd position with 312 votes, while Oli Kamal came in 3rd on 300 votes; M Nurul Alam was 4th, winning 291 votes and AKM Mushfiqur Rahman stood 5th, obtaining 257 votes.

The other members elected were – Mohammad Shafiqul Islam Bhuiyan (6th), Md Sharif Hasan (7th), Mohammad Sanaullah (8th), Abul Fazal Mohamed Rubayat (9th), Salim Ahmed (10th), Mohammed Harun-Ar-Rashid (11th), M Naseemul Hye (12th), and Md Azizur Rahman (13th).

 

ICSB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe organisation not only saves you time but also a lot of money because we frequently buy new items when we can&#039;t find the old ones. Photo: Collected

Why is it important to re-organise your closet?

7h | Mode
Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

9h | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

1h | Videos
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

21h | Videos
Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

21h | Videos
Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets