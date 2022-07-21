Md Anwar Shawkat Afser re-elected as president of Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 10:40 am
Photo: Courtesy
Md Anwar Shawkat Afser has been newly re-elected as president of Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 

He took charge for the third time for the year 2022-24. 

He is the managing director of Sakhi Petroleum Ltd, Sakhi Port Ltd, Proprietor of Sakhi Telecommunication Ltd, and more, reads a press release.

He is from an aristocratic family of Bhawal Shah Gazi Family from Gazipur. Moreover, Md Anwar Shawkat Afser is a social activist, member and former responsible for many business and social associations. 

He was the former district governor of Lions Clubs International District 315-B4, Bangladesh (2005-06), former council chairperson of Lions Clubs International, Multiple District 315, Bangladesh (2006-07), vice president of Bangladesh Human Rights Commission (Chittagong), and more.

The Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DBCCI) / Board of Directors

