Md Anwar Shawkat Afser re-elected as president of Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Md Anwar Shawkat Afser has been newly re-elected as president of Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He took charge for the third time for the year 2022-24.

He is the managing director of Sakhi Petroleum Ltd, Sakhi Port Ltd, Proprietor of Sakhi Telecommunication Ltd, and more, reads a press release.

He is from an aristocratic family of Bhawal Shah Gazi Family from Gazipur. Moreover, Md Anwar Shawkat Afser is a social activist, member and former responsible for many business and social associations.

He was the former district governor of Lions Clubs International District 315-B4, Bangladesh (2005-06), former council chairperson of Lions Clubs International, Multiple District 315, Bangladesh (2006-07), vice president of Bangladesh Human Rights Commission (Chittagong), and more.