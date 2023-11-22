Md Abul Quasem elected chairman of BA Exchange Company (UK) Limited 

Corporates

Press Release
22 November, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 08:40 pm

Md Abul Quasem elected chairman of BA Exchange Company (UK) Limited 

Press Release
22 November, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2023, 08:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Md Abul Quasem, an Independent Director of Bank Asia Limited, has recently been elected as the Chairman of BA Exchange Company (UK) Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of the bank.

Quasem started his career with Bangladesh Bank as an Assistant Director in 1976 and concluded the same as Deputy Governor in 2016. During his about 40 years tenure with Bangladesh Bank, he performed responsibilities in many departments like Currency Management, Payment System, Accounts & Budgeting, Human Resources, SME & Special Programs, Agricultural Credit, Communications & Printing, Expenditure Management, Research, Statistics, Central Bank Strengthening Project (CBSP), Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) etc. 

He signed the 1st Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank Negara Malaysia on behalf of Anti-Money Laundering Department (AMLD) which is now Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and conducted money laundering investigation in the United Kingdom with Scotland Yard.  He was instrumental in the Road-Show organized by Bangladesh Bank with other commercial banks, across Bangladesh to popularize SME lending, making wage earners aware of the benefits of sending remittances through banking channel and negative sides of Money Laundering.  He encouraged commercial banks and Bangladesh Bank officials to meet Bangladeshi diaspora in the USA, UK, some European countries and the Middle East to send remittance through formal banking channel. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Besides, Mr. Quasem held many important administrative positions like Observer in the Board of The City Bank Limited & Pubali Bank Limited, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM), Director of Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited, SME Foundation and Security Printing Corporation (BD) Limited. 

Mr. Quasem completed his B.S.S (Hons) and M.S.S. in Economics from University of Dhaka. He attended many national and international training and programs in various countries around the globe.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

4h | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

5h | Pursuit
Kapil Dev receiving the 1983 ICC World Cup trophy. Photo: ICC Website

Flame that always burns bright: Falling in love with cricket

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How to protect your money during times of inflation, currency devaluation

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

56m | Tech Talk
Listed government institutions are financially fragile

Listed government institutions are financially fragile

1h | TBS Economy
Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce

Israel, Hamas agree on four-day truce

3h | TBS World
Argentina players clash with Brazilian policeman to protect fans in Maracana

Argentina players clash with Brazilian policeman to protect fans in Maracana

3h | TBS SPORTS