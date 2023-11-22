Md Abul Quasem elected chairman of BA Exchange Company (UK) Limited 

Md Abul Quasem, an Independent Director of Bank Asia Limited, has recently been elected as the Chairman of BA Exchange Company (UK) Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of the bank.

Quasem started his career with Bangladesh Bank as an Assistant Director in 1976 and concluded the same as Deputy Governor in 2016. During his about 40 years tenure with Bangladesh Bank, he performed responsibilities in many departments like Currency Management, Payment System, Accounts & Budgeting, Human Resources, SME & Special Programs, Agricultural Credit, Communications & Printing, Expenditure Management, Research, Statistics, Central Bank Strengthening Project (CBSP), Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) etc.

He signed the 1st Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank Negara Malaysia on behalf of Anti-Money Laundering Department (AMLD) which is now Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and conducted money laundering investigation in the United Kingdom with Scotland Yard. He was instrumental in the Road-Show organized by Bangladesh Bank with other commercial banks, across Bangladesh to popularize SME lending, making wage earners aware of the benefits of sending remittances through banking channel and negative sides of Money Laundering. He encouraged commercial banks and Bangladesh Bank officials to meet Bangladeshi diaspora in the USA, UK, some European countries and the Middle East to send remittance through formal banking channel.

Besides, Mr. Quasem held many important administrative positions like Observer in the Board of The City Bank Limited & Pubali Bank Limited, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM), Director of Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited, SME Foundation and Security Printing Corporation (BD) Limited.

Mr. Quasem completed his B.S.S (Hons) and M.S.S. in Economics from University of Dhaka. He attended many national and international training and programs in various countries around the globe.

