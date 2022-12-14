Md Abdul Matin made SBAC Bank Deputy Managing Director

Md Abdul Matin has joined South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited as Deputy Managing Director recently.

Prior to joining SBAC Bank, Matin was the SEVP and Head of Credit Risk Management (CRM) at Eastern Bank Ltd, said a press release.

Abdul Matin started his banking career as a Probationary Officer of Southeast Bank in 1996.

Later, he also worked for National Bank, Prime Bank, during his Banking career spanning about to three decades, Matin, served in different capacities including Head of Branch and Head of different divisions of those banks. He attended many training and workshops in both home and abroad.

Matin, completed his MCom and BCom in Accounting and also did MBA in Management from University of Dhaka.