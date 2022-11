Md Abdul Jabber appointed as managing director of BKB

Eminent banker Md Abdul Jabber joined Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) as managing director on 26 November.

Prior to joining BKB, he served as deputy managing director at Janata Bank Limited and successfully served as Head of Human Resources, Credit, FTD, SME, Retail Customer Department and IT Department at the Head Office including Branch and Area Head.

He received the "Best Manager Award" in recognition of his work. During his career, he took part in different banking-related training, seminar and symposium held at home and abroad, reads a press release.

Md Abdul Jabber started his career at Janata Bank in 1988 as a senior officer. He holds BSS (Honors) and MSS degrees in Sociology from University of Dhaka. Md Abdul Jabber was born into a noble Muslim family at Kamarali village of Kolaroa upazila in Satkhira district.