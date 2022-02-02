Md Abdul Jabbar appointed as managing director of Aviva Finance Limited

TBS Report
02 February, 2022, 08:30 pm
02 February, 2022

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Md Abdul Jabbar, a seasoned-banker with 36 years of multi-dimensional experience in banking sector has recently been reappointed in Aviva Finance Limited as the managing director.

Prior to joining Aviva Finance Limited, he was the deputy managing director (DMD) of Islami Bank Bangladesh limited (IBBL) overseeing Retail Investment Wing.

The chairman of the Board of Directors believes that Md Jabbar will bring new momentum as well as insights in his 2nd term while sharing his thought to the board, reads a press release.

Md Abdul Jabbar started his career with Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) as a probationary officer in 1984.

During his long career, he capitalised the opportunities to work with several departments for making of centre of excellence within the bank and acted as branch head in namely Amin Bazar Branch, Gulshan Branch, Foreign Exchange Corporate Branch, Investment Administration Division, Research Planning and Development Division etc. along with Risk Management, Credit Administration and Retail Investment Wing where he played the role as a vanguard.

In his long cherished banking career, Md Jabbar had been regarded as the architect of collecting remittance for which Islami Bank was considered as champion.

He is an expert for improving NPL, asset quality etc. to minimize the risk exposure of the bank. He also attended many Conferences, Seminars and Training programs in home and abroad like the United Kingdom (UK), Italy, Greece, Sweden, Spain, India, Singapore, Bahrain, Jordan, Hongkong etc.

Occasionally, he writes articles, analytical opinions on contemporary economy and business issues in the national Bangali and English news papers and various specialized business journals, especially, impacts of Covid-19 pandemic crisis on economy and how to tackle economy from it.

At the same time he is playing a vital role to flourish/expand the Islamic Finance Industry in Bangladesh as an experienced trainer/mentor.

 

