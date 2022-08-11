MCCI for providing 5-yr trade licences for greater ease of doing business

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 04:18 pm

MCCI for providing 5-yr trade licences for greater ease of doing business

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 04:18 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The business leaders of Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Thursday urged the government to provide trade licences for five years, instead of yearly renewal, to increase ease of doing business in the country.

The MCCI business leaders said they have to invest ample time and labour to renew trade licences every year, which causes them a lot of suffering. They made the remarks at a programme discussing the ease of doing business titled, "Issuance/Renewal of licences for 5 years", organised by MCCI at its auditorium in Dhaka.

Discussing trade licence, fire licence, environmental licence and others, MCCI president Md Saiful Islam said the ease of doing business makes a large contribution in expanding investment in any country.

"Foreign investors decide to invest in any country scrutinising the parameters of trade and investment characteristics. They also look for indexes of business facilitation and various activities before investing," he said during his welcome speech.

"Currently, most licences, except a few, are issued or renewed on a yearly basis," the MCCI president said.

"The government can ensure a huge revenue in the first year of giving out licences if the system can be fixed for five years. Trade will also be facilitated this way," he added.

"As the Russia-Ukraine war has created an uncertain environment across the world, we have to make a good environment for trade and investment to strengthen our economy in Bangladesh," he remarked.

Among others, Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh attended the event as the chief guest.

The DSCC mayor said, "We have no objection to issue licences for 5 to 10 years. However, we have to collect the AIT and Vat of the trade licences and inform NBR how the charge will be taken."

Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) / trade license

