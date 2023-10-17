MCCI, National Board of Revenue organise discussion meeting

The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka (MCCI) and Tax Zone-15, National Board of Revenue jointly organised a discussion meeting titled "Compliance with Tax Payment, Return Filing and Deduction of Tax at Source: Through Income Tax Act, 2023 and Finance Act, 2023" on 16 October at MCCI's Motijheel office.

A discussion meeting on "Brought Changes" and was presided over by MCCI President Md. Saiful Islam and Ahsan Habib, Tax Commissioner, Tax Zone-15, National Board of Revenue, Dhaka were present as the chief guest, reads a press release.

MCCI President Md. Saiful Islam in his opening speech said that the country was already facing challenges in the past few years amid the pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia war.

Meanwhile, making the decision to formulate and implement the new income tax law this year was quite difficult considering the overall situation.

He congratulated the National Board of Revenue and the concerned departments of the Ministry of Finance for being able to provide it. He said that approximately 45% of the total income tax comes from the members of MCCI. He concluded his speech by assuring that MCCI is and will always be with the National Board of Revenue.

Wakil Ahmed, Joint Commissioner of Taxes, Inspector Range-4, Tax Zone-15, National Board of Revenue, Dhaka delivered the keynote address on the occasion. He elaborated on the changes brought through the Income Tax Act, of 2023 and the Finance Act, of 2023. Also, he emphasized the rules of deduction of tax at source.

In the question and answer session, the participants got a clear idea about the various details of the Income Tax Act, 2023 and Finance Act, 2023.

Chief guest Ahsan Habib mentioned that the discussion was very fruitful as everyone gave their wise opinion spontaneously in this discussion. He said that there is scope for further work on the Finance Act, of 2023. There is also an opportunity to inform the National Rajab Board if any specific proposal is received. Also, participants have the opportunity to receive services from the National Board of Revenue throughout the month of November. So, he urged everyone to take that service. He also informed that public hearings and stakeholder meetings are regularly held on behalf of tax zone-15 in which taxpayers under the jurisdiction of the said tax zone participate.

Finally, MCCI General Secretary and CEO Farooq Ahmed thanked everyone and called for lunch and declared the meeting over.