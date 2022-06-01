MBL launches 7 new card services on its 23rd anniversary

TBS Report
01 June, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 05:50 pm

MBL launches 7 new card services on its 23rd anniversary

Press conference held on the eve of Mercantile Bank’s 23rd anniversary whereby 7 new card services launched

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Mercantile Bank Ltd, on the occasion of its 23rd anniversary, has organised a press conference at its head office in Dhaka on Wednesday (1 June).

The bank's Chairman Morshed Alam, as the chief guest, has launched seven new card services for the customers, reads a press release.

In his speech, MBL chairman highlighted the bank's significant achievements over the last years and underscored the future action plans. He also stated that Mercantile Bank have strengthened its pioneer position by the concerted effort from the Board of Directors, Management and the employees having faced the after effect of Covid-19 pandemic.

Mercantile Bank will dedicate its endless endeavour to build new industries, develop the SME sector and encourage the unemployed and under-privileged youth and women in entrepreneurship from the remote areas of the country, the MBL chair urged.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank, gave his welcome speech summarising the success and limitations of the previous year.

He told the journalists that recovering classified loans will be the priority of the bank at this fiscal year. Agriculture and SME sector will be given preference regarding new loans whereas new agent banking outlets and sub-branches will be opened across the country to ensure the access of the banking services to the unbanked people.

Moreover, digital banking services will be easier and smart with the innovative products in the coming days, MBL CEO added.

ASM Feroz Alam, vice-chairman; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), MA Khan Belal and Mohammad Abdul Awal, directors, were present on the occasion.

Among the newly launched card services, there are three Taqwa Islamic cards – Taqwa Debit Card, Taqwa Gold Credit, and Taqwa Platinum Credit.

On the other hand, there are four cards for conventional banking services – MBL Gold credit card, MBL Platinum credit card, MBL signature credit card, and MBL Prepaid card.

All the cards contain contactless technology and have EMV security features, the release further states.

Cardholders will not need any issuance fee or annual fee for the first year.

Taqwa Islami credit cards are designed to meet the customers transactional needs strictly adhering to the shariah principles.

Besides this, Taqwa cardholders will enjoy lowest maintenance fee, global usage-dual currency, free access to Balaka Executive Lounge etc.

Deputy Managing Directors Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury; CFO Tapash Chandra Paul, along with other senior officials of the bank and invited journalists from print, electronic and online media were present in the press conference.

 

