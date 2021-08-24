MBL holds discussion and prayer gatherings on the martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu

Mercantile Bank Limited has organized a virtual discussion meeting on "Bangabandhu's Life and Works" and a dua Mahfil on the occasion of the 46th Martyrdom Anniversary of the Father of the Nation

The prayer gathering was held at the head office of the bank, said a press release.

Morshed Alam MP, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mercantile Bank joined the program as the chief guest and discussed the Life & Works of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank presided over the program while ASM Feroz Alam, Vice Chairman; Md Abdul Hannan, Vice Chairman; Al-Haj Akram Hossain, Chairman, Executive Committee; Dr Gazi Mohammad Hasan Jamil, Chairman, Audit Committee and Risk Management Committee; MA Khan Belal, Chairman, Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd.; M Amanullah, Md. Nasiruddin Choudhury, Alhaj Mosharref Hossain and Dr Md Rezaul Kabir Directors; spoke the program as special guests.

Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director and CRO, Adil Raihan, Deputy Managing Directors, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam, Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury along with senior executives and Officers were also present.