MBL donates Tk10cr to Prime Minister’s relief fund

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) has donated an amount of Tk10 crore to Prime Minister's Relief & Welfare Fund to help the flood affected people of Sunamganj, Sylhet and other districts of the country.

Morshed Alam MP, chairman of Mercantile Bank Ltd, has handed over the cheque to Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to the Prime Minister at a ceremony arranged at Prime Minister's Office Monday (27 June), reads a press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was virtually connected to the programme from Ganobhaban. ASM Feroz Alam, vice-chairman of Mercantile Bank was also present on the occasion.